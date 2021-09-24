WATSONTOWN — George A. Sudol II, 71, of State Route 44, Watsontown, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born June 15, 1950, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late George A. and Daisy M. (Bucher) Sudol. On Nov. 8, 1969, he married the former Tresha A. Wesner and they have celebrated 51 years of marriage.
He was a 1968 graduate of Warrior Run High School and was employed at American Home Foods, Milton, for over 30 years. He also owned and operated Grandpa Sudol’s Toys, Sudol’s Kennels, Colors Bright Toys, and First Capitol Mint, all at his residence.
George enjoyed breeding, training, and showing Shetland sheepdogs for over 20 years. He was an avid toy and car collector, and Penn State fan.
He was a member of the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Penn State Booster Club, the Knights of Columbus in Milton, and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Milton.
Surviving, besides his wife, Tresha Sudol, at home is a daughter and her husband, Stephanie S. and Robert Byers of Milton; four grandchildren, Lindsay Tanner, Lauren, Ryan, and Alyssa Byers; two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Landon Tanner; his father-in-law, William Wesner of Lewisburg; and one sister, Mary M. Cromis, of Danville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stacey Sudol, who passed away at birth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, with Father John Hoke, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Milton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with his family, visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
