MILTON — Orville W. Stahl Jr., 80, of Milton, died Monday, August 24, 2022, at his home.
Born November 18, 1941, in McKeesport, he was a son of the late Orville W. Sr. and Annie (Vargo) Stahl.
Orville was a graduate of Lewisburg High School. He was a truck driver for Milton Transportation and owner of Jr’s Carpet Cleaning.
He was a proud veteran, having served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Orville was of the Christian faith.
He was a member of the Lewisburg VFW Post 7715 and the NRA (National Rifle Association). Orville enjoyed fishing, gardening and working outside. He was also an avid collector of various items.
Surviving is one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Josh Tricoli, of Millville; one bonus daughter, Amy Roberts, of Milton; one brother and sister-in-law, Luther and Marie Stahl, of White Deer; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Beverly and Gary Hoffman, of Mifflinburg, Helen and Charles Klinger, of Florida and Margie and Steve Erdley, of Lewisburg; two grandchildren, Blake Kramer and Abigail Tricoli and his beloved dog, Tucker.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Jacob and Dennis Stahl.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Orville’s name can be made to The Wounded Warriors Project, online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
