MUNCY — Hescal R. “Heck” Richards, Jr., 93, of Muncy-Exchange Road, Muncy, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born March 6, 1929, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Hescal R. and Hazel (Shively) Richards. On June 25, 1955, he married the former Virginia K. Mingle and they celebrated 60 years of marriage until her death Jan. 6, 2016.
He was the owner and operator of Heck Richards Garage in Turbotville for 30 years. He loved working on his home, which he built, and his 1929 Buick.
He was a former member of the Moose and Eagles Clubs of Milton.
Surviving are four sons: Jay E. Richards Sr. and his wife Roseanne of Muncy; Dale R. Richards and his wife Penny of South Williamsport; Lee A. Richards of Muncy; and Jeffrey G. Richards and his wife Tonya of Elimsport; a daughter, Kathleen C. Dieffenderfer and her husband Steven of New Columbia; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lola Smith of Hughesville.
Preceding him in death besides his wife and parents were his brothers, Jay and Earl Richards.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where the funeral service will be held at noon with Pastor John McCarty of the White Hall Baptist church, officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
