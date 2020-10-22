MILTON — Josephine A. Carter, 70, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home.
Born Sept. 26, 1950, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Thompson) Fox. She was married to Arthur B. Carter. Together they celebrated 11 years of marriage until his death in 2008.
Josie was a graduate of Frankford High School in Philadelphia and was a care giver working with Homestead.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Milton where she enjoyed attending prayer meetings and church activities. She also enjoyed crocheting, watching NCIS and spending time with her grandchildren.
Josie is survived by three daughters, Catherine Gibson and her husband Adam of Kendallville, Ind., Sarah Simms and her husband Lachlin of Australia, and Leah Carter of Sunbury; 10 grandchildren; three sisters, Bonnie Portlance of Canada, Joan McCall of South Carolina, and June Smith of South Carolina; and son-in-law Brian Shipton and his wife Stephanie.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the First Baptist Church, 316 Golf Course Road, Milton. A memorial service will begin at 11 with the Rev. Jamie Dries officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
