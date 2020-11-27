WEST MILTON - Robert “Bob” B. Brittain, 86, of West Milton, formerly of Hartleton, entered into rest at 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at home.
He was born December 1, 1933, in Siglerville, the son of the late Harvey and Mary (Confer) Brittain. On July 22, 1955, in New Columbia, he married the former Patricia Ann Noll, who preceded him in death Nov. 25, 2006.
Bob was a 1951 graduate of Milton High School.
He served in the Army from Dec. 9, 1953 until his honorable discharge Dec. 8, 1955.
Bob was employed at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for over 25 years until he retired in 1993. Earlier in life, he worked at Pennsylvania House, Lewisburg.
He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, West Milton.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching old movies.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Rodney E. and Terri J. Brittain of Millmont, and Randy L. Brittain and his fiancé Diane Watson of Glen Iron; two daughters and sons-in-law, Rana S. and Michael R. Denham of West Milton, and Robin L. and Steven A. Brown of West Milton; three grandchildren, Tamara J. Brittain, Blayne L. Brittain, and Travis M. Denham; one brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Edith Brittain of Beavertown; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Brittain.
A private funeral service will be conducted at the Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Private interment will be in the Hartleton Cemetery with military honors accorded by the American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
Commented