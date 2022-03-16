WATSONTOWN — Erma C. Smith, 94, formerly of Watsontown, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Brereton Manor, Washington Boro, where she had been residing.
Born Nov. 20, 1927, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Lee R. and Cathryn A. (Murray) Bieber. She was married to Dewey J. Smith for 19 years until his passing on April 12, 1968.
She was a 1945 graduate of Turbotville High School and had worked at the former Zenith Corp., Watsontown, Montgomery Mills, Acme Markets, International Paper, and later retired from Masonite.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Watsontown.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Dewey J. III and Diane Smith of Little Falls, NJ; a grandson, Ryan Smith and his wife Leslie of Reading; and two great-grandsons, Jontay and Seth Smith.
Preceding her in death besides her husband was a sister, Cora Miller.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc,PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Fladland, of First Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
To share a memory or condolence with her family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.