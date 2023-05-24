David A. Young

LEWISBURG — David Allan Young, 82, of Lewisburg, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born February 8, 1941, in Aurora, IL, he was a son of the late Justin Theodore and Mildred Alana (Boehlen) Young. On June 20, 1973, he married the former Renna Mae Gutshall, who survives. Together they celebrated nearly 50 years of marriage.
David graduated high school in Aurora, IL. He would go on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Aurora University and later earn his master’s degree in counseling from Boston University.
David was a lifelong educator in California and multiple overseas assignments with the Department of Defense Dependent Schools. He was an avid reader, gardener, and world traveler. David was an advocate for local civic and environmental groups. He loved sharing his memories and connecting with people.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his twin daughters, Christina Young, of Raleigh, NC and Sarah Young and her fiancée, Alexis Stoner, of Pittsburgh.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Mark and John Young.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in David’s memory be made to Aurora University, mail checks to Aurora University, Attn: Office of Advancement, 347 South Gladstone Ave. Aurora, IL 60506, mention “memorial for David Young” in memo or online at aurora.edu.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
