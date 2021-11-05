Clifford E. Keiser

TURBOTVILLE — Clifford E. “Chuck” Keiser, 72, of Turbotville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his home.
Born Aug. 22, 1949, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Meredith E. “Pete” and Martha E. “Mart” (Derr) Keiser. On June 22, 1968, he married the former Donna J. Metz, and together they have celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Chuck worked at Young Industries in Muncy, retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Montgomery American Legion Post 251, Turbotville VFW Post 8206 Auxiliary, and a social member of the Milton VFW Post 1665.
He liked deep sea fishing and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and completing jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to his wife, Donna, he is survived by two sons: Kevin E. Keiser, of Turbotville, and Andrew W. Keiser, of Watsontown; one daughter: Tammy L. Watts and her husband Aaron, of Florida; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother: Rodney (Victoria) Keiser, of Allenwood; and two sisters: Rosemary Day, and Barbara (James) Nicholas, both of Turbotville.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was his brother Charles M. Keiser.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. Scott Bartholomew, Watsontown Alliance Church, officiating.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
