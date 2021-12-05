WATSONTOWN - Barry E. “Babaluey” Bickel, 60, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home.
Born May 3, 1961, in Lewisburg, he was the son of Melvin and Lois (Snyder) Bickel, of Millmont. On June 1, 2013, he married the former Vickie L. VanBuskirk and together they have celebrated 8 years of marriage.
Barry was a 1979 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. After graduation he served honorably for six years in the US Army, and then enlisted in the National Guard. He worked for 39 years at ConAgra.
Barry was an ordained minister and a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Watsontown.
He loved to ride in the mountains with his horse, Smoke. Barry was an animal lover and outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He volunteered for many organizations, giving up a lot of his time to help others, including doing rides to benefit cancer.
In addition to his parents and wife, Vickie, he is survived by his two sons, Ryan Bickel, of Lewisburg, and Larry Reese and his wife Amy Harshbarger, of East Greenville; one daughter, Lori Kitchen and her husband Chris, of Watsontown; six grandchildren, Courtney, Jared, Jacob Kitchen, Vladimir, Persephone, and Copernicus Harshbarger; two sisters, Cindy Loss and her husband Dave, of Williamsport, and Crystal Bickel and her companion, Dan, of Sunbury; many nieces and nephews; and three fur babies, Pete, Toby and Miss Kitty.
Also surviving was a very close group of friends that were with him until the very end of his journey; and a very special friend and caregiver Deb St. Clair, who cared for their animals.
Preceding him in death where his grandparents, William and Emily Snyder, and Clarence and Alice Bickel; and one brother, Melvin Bickel Jr.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown, where there will be a celebration of life service held at 6 with his pastor, the Rev. Jason King, officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in his memory be made to his church, Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777; he would also have greatly appreciated people becoming an organ donor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.