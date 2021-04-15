WATSONTOWN — Jennie Catherine Kurtz, 94, of Watsontown, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Aug. 15, 1926, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Ethel (Schaeffer) Fornwalt. In October 1946, she married Charles E. Kurtz.
Jennie was a seamstress for many years. She prided herself in making clothes for herself and her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna K. Reeder, of Watsontown; two grandchildren, Laurie Ann Spencer LaBella and her husband Joe, of Middletown, Conn., and Cody Daniel Reeder, of Watsontown; four great-grandchildren, Kyle A. Young and Kaci M. LaBella, both of Middletown, Conn. and Ryle Jean Reeder, and Macee Jean Reeder, of Watsontown; one sister, Carrie Lee Fornwalt, of Lewisburg; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bessie Worthington, Nora Black, Harold, Henry, Paul, Carl, and Marvin Fornwalt.
There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19. at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.