Mary DeHart

MILTON — Mary “Polly” (Zimmerman) DeHart died peacefully Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Polly was born in Lewisburg on Christmas Day in 1928 to the late Beaver and Suzanna (Emery) Zimmerman. Polly was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and worked as a Bell Telephone operator for several years. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton. She was a devoted mother and excellent homemaker.
Polly was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Trate in 1966, and her second husband, Max W. DeHart in 2003. She also lost her sister and best friend, Betty Rowe in 2016.
Polly spent her last years living on the family farm she shared with her husband Max DeHart outside of Milton. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, collecting antiques, annual trips to Aruba, and nice clothing. She frequently attended the Lewisburg Class of 1946 get togethers and loved to keep in touch with former classmates. She was a loving and generous mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Polly is survived by four children and their spouses, Christian Trate and Lori of Milton, Amy DeHart Brownback and John of Eagles Mere, Andra Bess DeHart Giles and Ronald of Pinehurst, N.C., and Eli DeHart and Kathryn of Danville. She had 10 grandchildren, Aaron Trate, Ian, Emma, and Colin Woodcock, Attie, William, and Holland Giles, and Max, Paige, and Hannah DeHart; and one great-grandson, Theodore Woodcock. She is also survived by a nephew, Jay Rowe; and her sister-in-law, Andra DeHart Robbins.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the family farm Lime Ridge, 875 Mexico Road, Milton, with the funeral to follow at the house.
Interment will be in the Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway St., Milton, PA 17847 and the Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847.
