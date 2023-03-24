MILTON — Esther J. Reynolds, 82, of Milton, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home with her longtime caregiver; Margaret Kenneth by her side.
She was born on January 11, 1941, in Jersey Shore and was the daughter of the late Wilson M. and Esther R. (Hutchinson) Reynolds.
Esther was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1959. After school she went on to own and operate E.J. Reynolds Accounting Services, Inc. of Milton and retired in February 2014
She was an avid reader and also enjoyed crossword puzzles.
Esther is survived by one daughter, Wanda R. Reynolds of Danville; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Herman and Kay Reynolds of Montoursville and David and Monica Reynolds of Milton; five sisters, Sandra Simmons of Tampa, Fla, Kathy Craig of Milton, Georganna Lenhart of Milton, Rose Liddington of Mt Pleasant Mills and Edith Reynolds of Tallahassee, Fla.
In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by one son, James Allen Feaster; one brother, Wilson Reynolds; and three sisters, Letha Phillips, Rebecca Schrader and Marjorie Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA 17847.
All services for Esther are being handled privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton.
For online condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com
