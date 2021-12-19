MILTON - Oliver William Reedy, infant of Milton, entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Danville, he was the son of Caitlyn Reedy and Gavin Doane, both of Milton.
Surviving in addition to his parents is a twin brother, Liam Michael Reedy and half brother, Greyson H. Doane; maternal grandmother, Lisa Reedy and maternal grandfather, Todd Reedy, both of Milton; paternal grandmother, Clara Rice of Milton and paternal grandfather, Robert Doane of Milton. He is also survived by two great-grandmothers and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Burial will be conducted privately in Mazeppa Cemetery.
To share in Oliver's online memorial, visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
