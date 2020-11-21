MILTON — James L. Showers, 72, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Riverwoods in Lewisburg.
Born in Lewisburg on July 13, 1948, he was the son of the late Guy and Sara (Bell) Showers.
James was a 1966 graduate of Milton High school and had worked for Honeywell.
He is survived by two brothers, Gary Showers of Milton and David Showers of Crystal Lake, Fla.; and a sister, Sally Shrawder of Milton.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented