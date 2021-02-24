SHIPPENSBURG — Beverly A. Mertz, 80, of Shippensburg, and formerly of Montandon, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Shippensburg.
Born Oct. 19, 1940, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Helen L. (Koser) Bottomstone. She was married on April 1, 1961, to Ned J. Mertz who passed away on March 7, 2013.
Beverly was a 1959 graduate of Milton High School and she worked for Reed’s Dry Cleaners in Milton. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Milton and she attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Walnut Bottom.
Beverly enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the casinos. She cherished her time with family, especially with her grandson, Jack.
She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly S. Noel, of Tamaqua and Kristin Mertz Kriner and husband, Matthew, of Carlisle; and a grandson, Jack Kriner.
Beverly was preceded in death by two sisters, Debra Bottomstone and Vickie Snyder.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 in Lewisburg Cemetery, 201 S. Seventh St., Lewisburg, with the Rev. Robert Stump officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
