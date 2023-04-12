Stanley T. Bortz Jr.

Stanley Thomas Bortz, Jr., 83, Middleburg
August 21, 1939 – April 11, 2023
Stanley Thomas Bortz, Jr. passed away on April 11, 2023. He was born to the late Mary (Smith) Moyer and Stanley Thomas Bortz, Sr.
Stanley is survived by his loving partner Connie Nolder and five children, Ross Crawshaw-Lopton (Justin), Denise Bortz Gelsinger (Chad), Debora
Bortz Brouse (Jeffery), Kevin Bortz (Regina) and Brian Bortz (Elizabeth); 11 grandchildren, Lindsay Snider (Rebecca), LeeAnn Brouse, Justin Brouse, Eric Bortz (Hailey), Luke Bortz, Maxwell Bortz (Alli), Alyson Bortz, Kaitlyn Gelsinger, Gailen Lopton and Ashley Lopton; and the blessing of three great- grandchildren, Caleb Snider, Myles Snider and Amelia “Millie” Bortz.
Stan is also survived by three brothers and one sister: Ronald Moyer (Yvonne), Maryjane Moyer Waughen (Donald), Timothy Bortz (Elissa) and Thomas Bortz.
He was preceded in death by his sister Ruthann Moyer McHale and her husband Jack and his grandson, Jonathan Brouse.
Stan attended Lewisburg Area High School and enlisted with the United States Air Force.
Stanley had numerous hobbies including landscaping, carpentry work, muscle cars (Cougars) and eating out at restaurants. Christmas time was especially dear to his heart. Many children knew him as the Mall SantavClaus.
Family and friends were the most important part of his life. Stan made friends everywhere he traveled.
No memorial services will be held pursuant to Stan’s wishes.
Arrangements are provided by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
