Doris C. Cooper went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at age 89.
She was born Sept. 1, 1931, in McEwensville. She attended Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing and began working in the OR at the hospital where she met her husband, Joseph H. Cooper, MD.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Joseph of 55 years, and her brother, Robert C. Callenberger. She is survived by her sister, Linda Hitchens (Bob), son John of St. Louis, Mo., daughters Pamela Reimund (Dan) of Wilmington, Del., and Patricia Cooper of Havertown; six grandchildren, Matthew, Paul, Rachel, Dana, Devin and Laura; nephew Scott and niece Leah.
Doris is remembered for her deep love for her family and faith in her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Her house of worship for many years was Church of the Savior in Wayne. She loved her sports, especially the Phillies and never went a day without her Wawa coffee and afternoon potato chips.
The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by her care giver, Krystyna, and Main Line Health Homecare and Hospice.
There will be a private celebration of life service at the Glenwood Memorial Gardens in Broomall for the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at frankvideonfuneralhome@verizon.net.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, Tribute Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
