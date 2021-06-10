Nicholas D. Ney

NEW COLUMBIA — Nicholas (Nick) D Ney, age 25 yrs, 11 months, 3 days, of New Columbia, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 7, 2021, answering his final and most important call home to heaven.
Nick is survived by his parents, Daniel and Charity Ney, Tina Shemory and Shawn Snyder; siblings Steven Ney and his wife April, Jessica Mizer and her husband Jared, Tyler Cook, Scott Shemory and his father Scott Shemory, and Braden Snyder. nephews and neice Rafe, Jacob and Bailey Ney; aunts and uncles, Sue Woodward, Lisa Toland, Chantelle and Bill Shaffer, Felicia Gudat, John and Carol Zimmerman, Sharon Wilson; paternal grandparents Daniel Sr. and Vivian Ney; maternal grandparents Rich and Darleen Hoover, John and Patricia Troutman; numerous beloved cousins, Janelle Ross and husband Anthony, Laif, Maya and Jada Toland, Blake Remensnyder, Makenna and Alex Gudat, Craig and Hanna Zimmerman. In addition, he is survived by his significant other Amanda Lloyd Snyder and her daughter Grace.
Nick was born on July 4, 1995, in Lewisburg, Pa. He is a 2013 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and a 2017 graduate of Albright College with a degree in Environmental Sciences. He was also a dedicated member and officer of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. He was currently employed at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg as a Pre-Hospital Emergency Medical Technician for the past four years.
Nick had a very driven passion for helping and caring for others which led him to become involved in many volunteer positions, including memberships with several volunteer fire and ambulance associations, including Hummel’s Wharf and Milton fire departments, as well as church and community outreaches. He was a very social, outgoing and caring man who always thought of others before himself. He always wore an endearing bright smile, and his presence added light to everyone who shared his life with him. Nick was quick to make friends and maintained his relationships well. He also had a quick-witted fun sense of humor that could brighten anyone’s day. He will be deeply missed daily by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of Nick’s amazing life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeremy Smallwood officiating, at the Hummel’s Wharf Fire Department, Hummel’s Wharf. Following a short procession, all are welcomed and encouraged to return to the fire company for a time of sharing fellowship and refreshments.
A memorial fund has been established in Nick’s memory for supporting EMS and fire training for future volunteers. This will provide an opportunity to continue Nick’s ongoing passion of caring for others. Any contribution should be submitted to: In memory of Nicholas Ney Evangelical Community Hospital Development Office, 1 Hospital Drive Lewisburg, PA 17837
Fun Fact... we are all so proud of you Nick and will miss you every single day.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
Commented