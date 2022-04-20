DALMATIA — Traci M. Aunkst, 60, of Dalmatia, formerly of Watsontown, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at UPMC, West Shore, Mechanicsburg.
Born Feb. 7, 1962, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of Thomas B. and Edna Mae (McCollin) Aunkst of Watsontown.
She was a 1980 graduate of Warrior Run High School and 1984 graduate of Millersville University.
She retired after 35 years as an instrumental music teacher at Halifax High School, where she also coached softball for 25 years. If you asked her what she did, she’d say “I teach kids… and I hope they learn music along the way; but kids come first." She was well respected by her students and always gave them a safe place to be.
Traci began utilizing a therapy dog at Halifax High School for the last 10 years of her tenure and received many accolades for her work with her dogs, Maggie and Abby.
She was a member of the American Kennel Club and the Dauphin County Dog Training Club. She trained her dog at Paws-In-Hand in Muncy. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing guitar.
Surviving, besides her parents, is her partner, Mindy Lorah of Dalmatia, and a brother, Douglas B. Aunkst of Henderson, NV.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville with Rev. Keith Sundberg officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to Halifax Area School District, Traci Aunkst Future Teacher Scholarship Fund, 3940 Peters Mountain Rd, Halifax, PA 17032.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
