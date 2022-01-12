WATSONTOWN - George F. Taylor, 88, of Watsontown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 16, 1933, in Montgomery, he was the son of the late George E. and Dorothy (Young) Taylor. He was married to the former Helen Tyson for 53 years until her death on May 13, 2012.
George had worked for Montgomery Sportswear as a cutting room supervisor and served in the US Army. He was also a member of the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing guitar, listening to old country music and most of all, loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by two daughters and sons–in–law, Debra and Ralph Gundrum of Milton and Brenda and Eric Blom of Sunbury; two sons and daughters–in–law, Steven and Lee Taylor of Watsontown and Jeffrey and Susan Taylor of Lewistown; 12 grandchildren, Ronnie Marie, Benjamin, Charles, Marcus, Kris, Jayne, Jim, Nathan, Tara, Clarissa, Kristen and Jared; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Loretta Beaver of Montgomery.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, William E. Taylor; two sisters, Marvine Roupp and Betty Taylor; a granddaughter, Mandy; and a grandson, Joshua Taylor.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. Michael Reece officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.