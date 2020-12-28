LEWISBURG - Franklin “Gene” Danowsky Sr., 73, of rural Lewisburg, entered into rest Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born July 23, 1947, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Daniel S. and Verna (Snyder) Danowsky. He was married to his beloved wife Roberta (Hauck) Danowsky. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Gene was a 1965 graduate of Lewisburg High School and had served in the Pa. National Guard. He had worked for ConAgra for 46 years, retiring in 2011 and worked on the family farm. He was a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
He enjoyed farming, working on tractors, going to tractor shows, camping and traveling. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time drinking coffee with his former co-workers at the local coffee shops; but especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Franklin E. Danowsky Jr., and wife Sherrie, and Scott A. Danowsky, and wife Colleen both of Lewisburg; five grandchildren, Jonathan and Daniel Danowsky, Amber Erb, Megan Snyder and Marianne Murray; five great-grandchildren, Cooper, Henry and Adaline Danowsky, and Elaina and Paul Snyder; two brothers, Harold Danowsky of Lewisburg and Wayne Danowsky of Harrisburg; and a sister, Marlene Baker of Lewisburg.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Arlon and Charles Danowsky, and four sisters, Charlotte Hartranft, Eleanor Miller, Evelyn Kratzer, and Phyllis Snyder.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Officiating will be Rev. Justin Lingenfelter. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to the current COVID-19 crisis.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Evangelical Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene’s memory can be made to United In Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
