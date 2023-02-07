Conner Michael Loss, 4 months, passed away on Friday, February 3, 3023 at his home.
Born in Danville on October 8, 2022. He was the son of Breanna M. Loss of Milton and Jeremy A. Beardsley of New Columbia.
Conner was a content, smiling child that was loved deeply.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his twin sister Joy Loss, two brothers Braylin Loss and Landon Beardsley, maternal grandparents John R. Loss of Milton and Janet D. Loss of Sunbury, paternal grandmother Mindy Beardsley of New Columbia, maternal great-grandmother Joyce Loss of Milton, paternal great grandmother Linda Snyder of Watsontown, an uncle John “Bud” Loss, great uncle Michael Loss and great aunts Connie Keister, Wanda Taylor, Barb Wertz and Tracy Smith.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
