MILTON — John F. Faubion Sr., 69, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born in Lewisburg on May 19, 1954, he was the son of the late Russell Faubion and Beth French. He was married to the former Nancy Radel. Together they celebrated 11 years of marriage.
John was a 1972 graduate of Milton High School and retired from the Borough of Milton after 38 years of service. He was a member of the Milton VFW, Loyal Order of Moose in Milton, VFW in Turbotville, The Union County Sportsmen’s Club, and the Liberty Township Fire Company Social Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, John (Stacey) Faubion Jr. of Milton; a daughter, Jennifer (Ed) Faubion of Georgia; a stepson, Robert Warren of Milton; a stepdaughter, Tammy (Howie) Aikey of Lewisburg. Seven grandchildren, Nate, David, Jacob, Matthew, Logan (Emily), Dawson, and Evan; a brother Kurt (Judy) Faubion of Virginia; three sisters, Crystal Shemory of Milton, Francie Faubion of York, and Tanya (Constantine) Domashnev of Pittsburgh; and a sister-in-law Maria Faubion of Williamsport,
He was preceded in death by a brother, Flint Faubion, and a brother-in-law Dave Shemory.
Following John’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. John will forever be remembered as a man who was always there to lend a hand, an ear, a hug, many times all three… and more.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
