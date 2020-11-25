TURBOTVILLE — Cathy P. Moore, 61, of Cherry Tree Lane, Turbotville, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home.
Born May 30, 1959, in Danville, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Joyce M. (Derk) Moore.
She was a 1977 graduate of Warrior Run High School and went onto study at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Cathy worked in advertising at the Standard-Journal in Milton.
She enjoyed cooking meals for her family, baking, decorating her home for the holidays, traveling, displaying patriotism, participating in Trump rallies, and shopping with her daughters and granddaughters. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She would love to pass on her own mother’s wishes and legacy that everyone “Be There” by accepting Jesus Christ as their personal savior.
Surviving are her sons, Jason F. Foresman of Danville, Nathan T. Foresman of Buffalo, N.Y., and Seth T. Slykhuis of Lock Haven; two daughters and sons-in-law, Molly E. and James Kearney of Framingham, Mass., and Emily M. and Keith Ayers of Watsontown; her long-time boyfriend, Omer Latif of Montgomery; seven grandchildren, Hailey, Rorie, and Jax Foresman, Emma Podobinski, Cullen Ayers, Oliver and Vivienne Kearney; a sister, Gale Tuomisto of Northumberland; a brother, William Moore of Kunkletown; and an aunt, Leanna Derk of Williamsport.
She was preceded in death by her father, William T. Moore on April 5, 2018; her mother, Joyce M. Moore on Dec. 6, 2017, and a her brother, David T. Moore on July 12, 2017.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church, 401 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral service will be held at 2 with the Rev. Donald Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
