MILTON — Ronald E. Mabus 83, of Mahoning Street, Milton, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022, at Riverwoods in Lewisburg.
Born in Loganton on May 5, 1939, he was the son of the late Elwood and Martha (Embick) Mabus. He was married to the former Kay A. Reedy for 59 years until her passing on Dec. 29, 2021.
Ronald attended Warrior Run Schools and he worked at Zenith in Watsontown and then at Claster’s in Milton until he retired in 2004.
He is survived by two sons, Alan Mabus of Milton and Todd Mabus of Shamokin Dam; a brother, Larry Mabus of Florida; and a sister, Jackie Grenoble of Spring Mills.
Ronald was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Mabus; and a sister, Rita Mabus
Services will be held privately.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
