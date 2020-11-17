MIFFLINBURG — Margaret Lois “Peggy” Hines Reimensnyder, 87, of Mifflinburg, (and formerly of Levittown, Pa.) died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
Peggy was born Feb. 1, 1933, in Bridgeport, Conn., a daughter of the late George Harold Hines, formerly of Middletown, Conn. and Myrna Ruth (Strickler) Hines, formerly of Union County. Her maternal grandparents were Elizabeth Laurene and David Strickler, also of Union County. In 1954, Peggy married Thomas “Mike” John Reimensnyder of Milton, who survives.
Peggy moved here from Connecticut when she was 11 years of age, following the death of her father. She and her mother took up residence initially with her mother’s sister, until the two eventually built a home of their own close by. Peggy was valedictorian of the Mifflinburg High School, Class of 1950, and graduated from Bucknell University in 1954. She then went on to teach at Mifflinburg elementary and then high school, prior to moving with her husband and first of three daughters to Levittown. After kindly mothering full-time her three daughters to school age, she became employed at Emilie Methodist Christian Day School, Levittown, as a preschool teacher and was active in many church volunteer and committee positions throughout the years.
She was always a quiet cheerleader for her family as well as their friends and found joy in supporting their efforts in no matter the activity. She was an “adopted” mom to volunteer firefighters, offering refreshments following long-fought fires when her husband was fire chief, and to neighborhood children. She was a Scout leader, cookie chairwoman, bake sale volunteer and selfless chauffeur to her children’s numerous activities. She was an avid reader with an insatiable appetite for a good book, where she found her creative peace and instilled that same love of reading in her children and grandchildren. In the CB club, her “handle” was “Bookworm.” Her family also lovingly recalls the many fun times spent in her car, nicknamed “the Mom Bomb,” where she is remembered for ushering her children to school on days when their load was too large to ride the bus.
Once Tom and Peggy retired, they moved from Levittown back to the Mifflinburg region and there she served as a passionate volunteer in the Pennsylvania Room of the Herr Memorial Library and assisted with genealogical research there for many years. Her children will always remember her with scissors in one hand and news clippings for filing in the other. There is a bench behind the library in tribute to her service there.
She was a member of the Athenaeum Club, Friends of Herr Memorial Library, Union County Historical Society, Commandry Auxiliary 85, Preservation Mifflinburg, Mifflinburg’s Buggy Museum, and Northumberland-Milton-Richfield Historical Societies. She also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 410. Peggy was also a volunteer for many events at Camp Victory, Millville, a special camp for special kids.
Peggy was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Mifflinburg, having been married in that same church.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three daughters, Laurene “Laurie” (Jack) Frederick of Levittown, Carol Oberlin of Mifflinburg, and Kathleen “KJ” Reimensnyder-Wagner (Tim) of Mifflinburg; five grandchildren, Katie Koons Heaster (Sherman), Jacob (J.D.) Koons, Sonseeahray Frederick (Josh), Autumn Oberlin Faust (Drew) and Kelly Oberlin Kazibwe Zziwa (David). She was recently predeceased by one grandson, John Thomas Frederick.
Also lovingly included in her family are seven great-grandchildren, Ryker Koons, Hadley Heaster, Maxwell Heaster, Sadie Faust, Molly Faust, Cato Kazibwe Zziwa and Cora Kazibwe Zziwa.
Due to COVID-19, there will be safe masked time of fellowship from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. A celebration of life will be held privately, with the Rev. Timothy Hogan-Palazzo, officiating. The family would like to thank special caregivers Alicia, Karen, Leslie and Emily, as well as the entire Hospice of Evangelical team, for the extra support just when it was needed.
Peggy asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg; St. John’s UCC, Mifflinburg; Saint Paul’s UCC Food Bank of West Milton; Hospice of Evangelical, Lewisburg; or Camp Victory, Millville. Most of all, continue to celebrate life with those you love.
