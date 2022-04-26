MILTON — Annabelle Marie Finck, 90, of Milton, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home with family by her side.
Born July 1, 1931, in Milton, she was a daughter of the late Edward F. and Ida M. (Dorwart) Coakley. Her first husband, Emory Richard Pepperman, and second husband, Harry R. Finck, both preceded her in death.
Annabelle was a 1949 graduate of Milton High School. She retired from the former American Home Foods, now ConAgra.
She was a member of the Gold Star and Order of the Amaranth.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by one son, Emory Richard Pepperman II.
Burial was held privately in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
