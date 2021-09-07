WASILLA, Alaska —Patricia Ann Clemens, 83, passed Saturday, Aug. 19 2021, peacefully at her home in Wasilla, Alaska, surrounded by her devoted family.
Patricia (Pat, Nana Grandma) was born on Feb. 15, 1938, to Georgia and William Tatum in Atlanta, Ga.
She attended Jordan High School in Columbus, Ga. and graduated in 1957. On Halloween, 1965, she found herself on a blind date with Sgt. (OC) Judd Clemens at a military function for Officers Candidate School. Sparks flew, and they were married March 19, 1966, in a little courthouse in Cusseta, Ga.
Pat worked as a dental assistant at Fort Benning for several years before the Army sent her to Dental Therapy School where she graduated with honors. She continued working there until a move from Georgia to Fort Riley, Kansas in 1974. From there, it was off to Fort Richardson, Alaska in late 1977.
Between them, she and Judd had five children, with their first grandchild born in 1978, and 17 more over the following 30 years. At the time of her passing she was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren, whom she adored.
She was very fond of traveling, always with her husband at her side. Together, during their 43 years in Alaska, Pat and Judd made 24 trips to the lower 48 by car or motorhome, and made countless flights by air. They managed to hit all 50 states, all several times each. Patricia also enjoyed cruises and they visited an impressive 49 countries on six continents. When not traveling, or planning their next adventure, Patricia loved trying new recipes (mostly southern style), knitting, crochet and cross stitch. Many of her children, grands and great-grands, have something that she lovingly made for them. She will live on in the hearts of so many, touched by her kind, gentle, and loving spirit.
In lieu of a funeral service, a celebration of life will be planned for sometime in the spring 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.