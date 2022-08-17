Jane A. Anstadt

LEWISBURG — Jane Ann (Treon) Anstadt, 103, of Lewisburg, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.
She was born May 6, 1919, in Mildred, Montana, a daughter of the late George Ellis and Blanche Viola (Grittner) Treon.
Jane was a 1937 graduate of Watsontown High School and later attended the Lutheran Deaconess School. She served in the United States Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps as a chaplain’s assistant at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Jane then spent much of her adult life raising her family and working on the family strawberry farm with her former husband, Vern Anstadt.
She formerly attended First Lutheran Church, Watsontown, and St. James Episcopal Church, Exchange.
Jane was surrogate mom to many Bucknell grad students, and grandma to the Smith and Kim children. She also enjoyed going for walks, and drinking green tea in Yvonne’s garden.
She is survived by three children, Dr. George Anstadt and his wife, Nancy, of Pittsford, NY, Dr. David Anstadt and his wife, Monica, of Courtland, OH, and Velma Lubliner and her husband, Sheldon, of East Stroudsburg; one sister, Marion Sulouff, of CA; six grandchildren, Jonathan Anstadt, Jennifer Anstadt, Justin Lubliner and his wife, Martha, Jenna Lubliner, Ryan Anstadt and Brynn Anstadt; her cousin Nancy Vollmer Brown; her dear friend, Charlotte Yvonne Smith, of Lewisburg; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Lucille Minnich and June Sheldon; and one brother, William Treon.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St. Lewisburg, where a funeral will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Charles W. North IV, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery, Exchange.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com
