Jon W. Owens passed from this world on Oct. 1, 2021, in Mexico City.
Jon’s journey through life began on June 20, 1958 in Milton, Pa., when he was born to Jane and Prentiss Owens.
Jon was educated in the Milton schools and his passion for mechanics led to his studies at Penn Tech and Lincoln Technical School. He then went on to become a successful auto diagnostician and owner of his own business. He also applied his talents to the intricacies of home construction, an understanding of the environment, and a deep appreciation for nature and personal health as well.
In 2013, Jon began a new life in El Valle de Anton, Panama, where he hoped to build a butterfly house. It was the perfect application of his skills, and his efforts, along with those of his staff, resulted in El Valle’s Butterfly Haven, a tourist destination that attracted many.
His parents and brother, Todd, predeceased Jon. His daughter, Laura, who will miss his unique perspective, emotional expressiveness and their middle of the night phone conversation, his sister, Deborah, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, survive him. The family asks that you celebrate Jon’s life in whatever way you think will honor him best.
