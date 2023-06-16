MILTON — Jacqueline R. Hopkins, age 72, of Milton, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Thursday, June 8, 2023, with loving family at her bedside. Born in Lewisburg, PA, Jacqueline was the beloved daughter of the late Rudolph Ries and the late Helen Jean Hackenberg, the loving mother of Abbey Elisabeth Norton (Garrett) and Peter James Hopkins (Victoria Miller, Companion), the cherished sister of Debra J. Cogan (the late Ross E.) and the adoring grandmother of Cameron Norton, Ava Ries Norton, Destiny Hopkins, Connor Hopkins and Oaklyn Hopkins. Jacqueline is survived by her companion of 23 years, William C. Hassenplug.
Jackie was a graduate of Shikellamy High School in Sunbury, PA, Class of 1968, and also, Penn State University, Class of 1972, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. She became a kindergarten teacher for the Milton Area School District, retiring in 2005 after a 32 year career.
Jackie enjoyed the beach at Avalon, N.J. and going out shopping. She loved her dogs and was known for her fondness of ice cream, but her real passion was being with her children and her grandchildren.
The family would appreciate Memorial Donations to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.