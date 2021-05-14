MILTON — Richard W. “Dick” Hartman, 81, of Old Orchard Road, Milton, entered into eternal life with Jesus on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Born Nov. 30, 1939, in Milton, he was the son of the late Nevin and Doris (Mertz) Hartman. He was married on July 2, 1960, to the former Judith Mensch, who survives.
Dick was a 1957 graduate of Milton High School and he retired from ConAgra in Milton. Earlier he worked for many years at Continental Can Company in Milton.
He served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for eight years.
Dick was a lifelong member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton, where he served on several committees. He was a member of American Legion Post 71 in Milton, the Milton Lodge F&AM 256, the Scottish Rite Lodge in Williamsport and a member of the Keystoner’s Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a former manager and coach for the Continental Can Softball Team.
Besides spending time with his family and his love of golden retrievers, Dick enjoyed fishing, gardening and had an appreciation for classic cars. In his retirement Dick drove a school bus for Milton athletics, and he loved attending the events and supporting the kids.
He is survived by his wife, Judie; a daughter, Mindy S. Hewitt and husband, Steve of Milton; a brother, Robert Hartman and wife, Gay Marie of Ingram, Texas; and a sister, Cheryl Wilver and husband, Jerry of New Columbia.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, in Harmony Cemetery, Milton, with the Rev. William Gibson officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton, PA 17847 or to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.