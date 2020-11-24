EDISON, N.J. — Marion C. Kistler, 85, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, at JFK Hospital in Edison, N.J.
She was born in White Deer Township, and had resided in Fanwood, N.J., for 49 years. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph, and five children, Marji Takleszyn and husband David, Mary McManimon and husband Thomas, Suzanne Laterra and husband Douglas, Sean and friend Joanne, and Thomas and wife Lisy. A daughter, Linda Jane died in infancy. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Marion is also survived by her brothers, Richard and David Tanner, and sister, Frances Davis.
She was predeceased in death by sister, Cleta and her husband the Rev. C. Fredrick Mathias.
Marion was a graduate of Milton High School in 1953.
She was a very loving mother and will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the Milton High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 515, Milton, PA 17847.
