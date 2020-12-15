WATSONTOWN — Ruth S. Metzger, 92, of Watsontown, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Watsontown Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born May 3, 1928, in McEwensville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Irene (Pick) Shoemaker.
After leaving the Shoemaker farm outside of McEwensville, she worked at Sylvania in Montoursville, followed by Montgomery Mills, McCormick Maintenance, and the Watsontown National Bank.
Ruth is survived by her son, Richard Metzger and his wife Julie, of Lewistown; one grandson, Matthew Metzger; two great-grandsons; one brother, Harold Shoemaker and his wife Ruth, of Watsontown; three sisters, Dorothy McNett, of Montgomery, Doris Gifford, of Milton, and Charlotte Williams, of Mercer; one sister-in-law, Dolores Shoemaker, of Turbotville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Metzger; one grandson, Joshua Metzger; two sisters, Jean Springman and Lois Catherman; and three brothers, Thomas, Roland, and Marvin Shoemaker.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 17, at Watsontown Cemetery, with her pastor, the Rev. James H. Fladland, First Lutheran Church, Watsontown, officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Ruth’s memory be made to First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
