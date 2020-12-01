MILTON — Ricky J. Johnson, 48, of Sylvan Court, Milton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home.
Born June 21, 1972, in Lewisburg, he was the son of Isabel (Long) and Albert Holton of Middleburg and the late Arthur T. Johnson. He was married on Aug. 1, 2020, to the former Joan Apgar, who survives.
Ricky attended Mifflinburg schools and he worked at various restaurants in the area. He enjoyed music, cars, and photography. Ricky attended the First Presbyterian Church in Milton.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; his mother, Isabel and husband Albert; a brother, Albert Holton Jr. of Ohio; and three sisters, Melissa Holton of Selinsgrove, Penny Babbits of Ohio, and Tammy Koonsman of Northumberland.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Shirk. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
