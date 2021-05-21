MILTON —Virginia W. Azinger, 90, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home. Born Aug. 23, 1930, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Genevieve (McLaughlin) Wilson.
Virginia was a graduate of Milton High School and the Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at the Harrisburg Hospital, Dr. Thompson’s office in Danville, the Laurelton School, and ACF in Milton, where she worked most of her career before retiring.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. She was a proud cancer survivor. Virginia loved all animals, especially horses.
She is survived by four children, R. Michael Azinger and wife, Beth of Milton, Linette Azinger and Dave Clemens of Milton, Matthew Azinger and Athena Dunn of California and Marc Azinger and Sherry Showers of Lewisburg; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by a brother, Donald F. Wilson and her beloved companion of 30 years, Albert E. Eschenbach III.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested in Virginia’s memory to your favorite animal rescue.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
