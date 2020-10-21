WATSONTOWN — Wayne E. Rhone 75, of Delaware Township, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
Born Nov. 19, 1944, in Williamsport, he was the son of Deanie (Tilburg) Rhone, of Watsontown, and the late Stanley Rhone. On June 20, 1964 he married the love of his life, the former Sharon Gruver and together they have celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Wayne was a 1963 graduate of Warrior Run High School. While in high school, he worked for Jasper Wood Products in Watsontown. Later he worked for Textron Lycoming, formerly AVCO, manufacturing aircraft engines for 42 years, retiring as the Lead Gauge Inspector in 2006. He was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. Wayne was also on the board for Allenwood Sewer Authority.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Elimsport, where he served on the deacon’s board as the secretary, and taught Sunday School. Wayne and his wife, Sharon, led the Awana Club at the church. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed hunting, collecting antique tractors, and repairing small engines.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his four children: Melissa Holmes and her husband Mark, of Watsontown, Michael Rhone and his wife Gail, of Cogan Station, Marcus Rhone and his wife Jamie, of Orangeville, and Matthew Rhone and his wife Alison, of Wescosville; 10 grandchildren: Michael, Amanda, Carrie, Megan, Emily, Joshua, Christopher, Abigail, Leah and Sarah; seven great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Sharon (Ronnie) Miller, of Elimsport, Diane (Jan) Rhone, of Osceola, Ind., and William (Marcia) Rhone, of Elimsport.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at First Baptist Church of Elimsport, 16818 PA 44, Allenwood, PA 17810, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, Rev. Todd Baker, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Montgomery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
