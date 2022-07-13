Mildred E. Coup

WATSONTOWN — Mildred E. “Millie” (Arndt) Coup, 100, of Watsontown, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Monroe Township, Snyder County, on Oct. 3, 1921, and was the daughter of the late Gradon W. and Mary Susan (Kratzer) Arndt.
Millie was married to the late Lemuel F. Coup until his death on Oct. 7, 1992.
She worked for Chef Boyardee, Milton, for many years in the linen department.
Millie loved her family and enjoyed the time she was able to spend with them. She also enjoyed cooking and going to horse races with her husband.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Millie was preceded in death by an infant daughter; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell and Lillian Arndt and James and Agnes Arndt; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary E. and Stillwell Lauver, Dorothy and Guy Scholl and Nova and Robert Knouse; and one niece, Carolyn Arndt
A graveside service for Millie will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 12 p.m., in Montandon Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
For online condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com
