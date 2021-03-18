MILTON - David F. Fetterman, 72, of Milton, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his farm in Turbotville.
Born March 4, 1949, he was a son of the late Gerald and Alice (Gorley) Fetterman. On June 3, 1989, he married the former Deborah Gantt, who survives, and together they celebrated 31 years of marriage.
David was a 1967 graduate of Punxsutawney High School. He was enrolled in the ROTC program while attending Penn State University, and joined the Marine Corps serving for four years in Hawaii, achieving the rank of captain. David later attended the former Philadelphia College of Optometry, now Salus University, earning his doctorate in optometry. He worked as an optometrist at Fort Ord, Calif., fulfilling a three-year obligation to the United States Army. David returned to Pennsylvania and operated his own practice in Milton for over 30 years.
David sat on the board of directors at Milton Savings Bank, and was a member of the Milton Lions Club.
He enjoyed many years of skiing, serving as Ski Patrol president while in Hawaii, fishing trips to Canada with his family and was passionate about training his border collies and competing in sheep dog trials.
Surviving in addition to his wife and son, Erik Spudes, of Milton, are one sister-in-law, Linda Fetterman and her two children, Melissa and Jason Fetterman, of Punxsutawney; and a stepmother, Johanna Mitchell, of Hamilton, and her two children, Edwin Peace, of Alaska and Yolanda Lyle, of Hamilton.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by one brother, Richard Fetterman.
Services are being planned and will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in David’s memory may be made to a charity of choice.
Memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to a charity of choice.
