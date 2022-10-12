LEWISBURG — Charlotte M. Farrell, 86, of Lewisburg, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., on November 27, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Jane (Podejko) Farrell.
Charlotte went to school and worked most of her life in the Syracuse area. Locally she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton.
She is survived by a son Alfred LaDuke of Milton; two daughters Danette “Penny” Tedesco and her husband Tom of Liverpool, N.Y., and Laurie Stinson of Lewisburg; 28 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a great-great-great-granddaughter; two brothers, Thomas Farrell of Syracuse, N.Y., and Edward Farrell of Conestoga, N.Y.; and three sisters, Dolores Susan Sgambati and her husband Joe of East Syracuse, N.Y., Shirley Farrell of Tavares, F.L., and Barbara Christian of Canastota, N.Y.
Charlotte was preceded in death by a son Laurance LaDuke.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Broadway, Milton with Rev John D. Hoke officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Milton.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
