MILTON — Mary E. (Stahl) Klees-Albert, 87, of Milton, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.
She was born on October 26, 1935, in Sunbury and was the daughter of the late Franklin and Margaret (Roush) Stahl.
Mary was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1953. She then went on to earn her nursing degree from Geisinger School of Nursing in 1956. She worked and retired from Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, and then worked as a shift supervisor for Kramm’s Nursing & Rehab Center, Milton.
She was married to Robert L. Albert in 1975, who survives of Milton and together they have shared 47 years of marriage together this year.
Mary was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton, and played bass clarinet for the Sunbury City Band, Danville Band, Selinsgrove Adult Band, Milton Area Community Band and was also the first woman to be a member of the Milton Elks Band. She loved helping others and taking care of her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by four sons and three daughters-in-law; David Klees of FL, Jack and Georgia Klees of FL, Richard and Robin Klees of South Carolina and Stephen and Melanie Klees of Milton; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one brother; Charles Stahl of Milton.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack D. Klees; one grandson, Ricky Klees; and one daughter-in-law, Joan Klees.
A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning Street, Milton, PA 17847. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery, Milton, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street Milton.
For online condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com
