Gregory J. Snyder

SUNBURY — Gregory Jon Snyder, 59, of Sunbury, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home.
Greg was born on March 31, 1962, in Williamsport, the adopted son of the late John H. and Marjorie Grace (Swank) Snyder. He was a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and spent much of his life in the Selinsgrove area. Greg was of the Episcopal faith.
He served on the Board of Directors for the ACLU, past chair of the Northumberland County Democratic Committee, Chair for the Tri-County Democratic Committee, Chair of True Blue Democrats, and was a political activist.
He is survived by his beloved dog Cesar; a nephew, Josh R. (Pamela) VonBlohn; four great-nieces and nephews; three godchildren, Lenore, Ian and Joseph; friends and neighbors Stephanie (William) Sterner, Thomas Aber, Cindy Fawess, Jason Radel, Regina Sessoms, and Regina Russell. Greg was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Snyder.
A celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbur,y with Father Kerry Walters officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Greg, to the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, to assist with funeral expenses.
