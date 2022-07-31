MILTON — Stephen Gary Beard, 80, of Milton, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born May 28, 1942, son of the late Gary Beard and Ruth (Hower) Voris. He is survived by his wife, the former Ellen Marie Stickler, and his sons Stephen Keith Beard of Barre, VT, and Michael Gilbert Beard of Galloway, Ohio.
Stephen served in the United States Air Force as a jet engine mechanic at Lockbourne Air Force Base in Ohio in the early 1960's. In the early 1970's he started his business, Beard and Smith Roofing and Spouting. In 1972 he purchased a one acre lot from his Grandfather George M. Hower, of Milton, PA, and Stephen and his family worked together to build a home there. After a day of work and a dinner, Stephen often drove up the acre and worked into the night by the headlights of his truck. In his later years, he greatly enjoyed sitting on his back deck, where he could feed the birds in the morning, watch the fireflies rise in the evenings, and tell the time by where the stars were at night.
Stephen was a lifetime member of the NRA. He grew up shooting with his step-father Don “Pappy” Weaver and his step-brother Don “Little Donnie” Weaver.
He read every day, and particularly enjoyed history. He once said, “I know the future, because I've read history.”
Stephen was a Mopar enthusiast and a drag racer. He passed his love of racing, his spirit for competition and his drive for perfection on to his son Michael, who became a three-time IHRA drag racing world champion, and who continues to make his career in the field.
In addition to Stephen's parents, he was predeceased by his older sister Margaret Townsend and his younger sister Donna Fisher. Stephen was devastated when Donna passed, and was worried his strongest connection to his extended family had been lost.
However, Stephen's cousins Todd Hower and Kathy (Hower) Martin and his Aunt Dorothy Hower embraced him with rock-steady love, help and companionship.
Stephen's niece Tammy Caswell shares her mother Donna's unwavering strength and heart, and her gift for building connections. Tammy is talented, tireless, effective, and loving. She lent Stephen (known as her Uncle Gary) help and support, while keeping in continuous contact with the family.
Tammy connected Stephen with her nephew Noah Wilson. Noah went above and beyond in helping Stephen in his final year. Stephen loved and respected Noah, and Noah will forever be the last great friend Stephen made.
A memorial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, S. Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
