LEWISBURG — Paul H. Dreese, 102, of Lewisburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
He was born May 22, 1918, in Selinsgrove, the son of the late George and Sarah (Romig) Dreese. On Feb. 21, 1946, he married the “love of his life”, the former Betty Jane Royer, who preceded him in death Sept. 24, 2012. Together they celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Paul was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. He served 42 months, 30 of which were in Africa and Italy assigned to the 451st Bombardment Group as a radio technician. Paul was a sergeant at the time of discharge.
Paul worked as the elevator operator for the Lewisburg Post office, retiring in 1980 after 32 years of service.
He was an active member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Lewisburg, where he served as secretary and treasurer of the Sunday school and church trustee for many years.
Paul was a former commander of the VFW in Montandon and a current member of the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631. He was also a member of the Kratzer-Dull American Legion Post 182, Lewisburg.
He loved walking and volunteering at Evangelical Community Hospital and spending time with his family and friends. The hallmark of Paul’s life was his love of family, faith and country! Paul was witty, openly friendly and his smile was infectious.
Surviving are one son, Ronald Dreese and his wife, Beatrice, of Lewisburg; two daughters, Janice Dreese, of Lewisburg, and Diane Ramos and her husband, Ramon, of Mifflinburg; one brother, Ralph Dreese and his wife, Vivian, of Mifflinburg; six grandchildren, Patricia Dreese, Dr. James Dreese and his wife, Catherine, Bradley Ramos and his companion Cheryl Miller, Craig Mincemoyer and his wife, Sabrena, Angela Weaver and her husband, Ryan and Brian Elsasser and his wife Rebecca; 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, George and Robert; three half-brothers, David, Mahlon and William and two half-sisters, Sarah and Ada.
Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family will provide flowers and suggests that contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 42 S. Fourth St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented