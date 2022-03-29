NEW BERLIN — Martha B. Rathmell, 84, of New Berlin, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022.
She was born Jan. 18, 1938, in Milton, a daughter of the late Harvey Sr. and Mary (Weaver) Bowersox. On July 21, 1956, she married Roy L. “Pop” Rathmell who preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2019. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Martha was a graduate of Milton High School. She worked many years as a teletypist for Sears, Roebuck and Company, and as a secretary for Dr. Weisner’s office.
Her faith in her Savior was an integral part of her life. She was a charter member of Hillside Bible Church, where she used her talents in service to and worship of God for over 45 years.
She was a volunteer for Child Evangelicalism Fellowship for Union and Snyder counties.
Martha loved spending time with her family, playing board games, and was well known for her extraordinary sticky buns.
Surviving are two children, Carole Brosious and her husband, Bob, and Jeff Rathmell and his wife, Cindy; one daughter-in-law, Melodie Rathmell; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Kevin Rathmell; one granddaughter, Bethany Rathmell; one sister, Mabel Bowersox Reichelderfer; and two brothers, Harvey “Junior” and Ronald Bowersox.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Hillside Bible Church, 1650 Centennial Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Matthew Abberger and Pastor Joshua Rathmell officiating.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in McEwensville Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha’s memory may be made to Hillside Bible Church, through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family and donor with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
