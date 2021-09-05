MILTON — With immense sadness, friends and acquaintances of Rodney W. Aikey, 65, are regretfully informed of his passing Thursday, May 2, 2021, in Milton.
Rod was a beloved brother, uncle, dad, grandfather and friend of so many. Rod had a wealth of knowledge and a generous spirit. He was always willing ot help and assist anyone who needed help.
Rod retired from the Borough of Milton in September 2020. He was so excited to finally rest, ride his Harley-Davidson and drive his new truck.
Rod was adventurous as he visited Hawaii and Alaska. He was one of the good guys.
Rod is missed every day and will be loved and missed forever.
