Leah Bingaman

NEW BERLIN — Leah (Bailey) Bingaman, 92, of New Berlin, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born May 17, 1929, in Snyder County, a daughter of the late Clarence and Ethel (Hummel) Bailey. On April 11, 1948, she married Richard “Skip” Bingaman, who preceded her in death on June 17, 2012. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Leah graduated with honors from Selinsgrove High School. She worked at the former Old Trail Fabric Center, Shamokin Dam, and for many years as a clerk at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg. Leah also assisted her husband farming, as they were both fifth generation dairy farmers.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Winfield, where she was a former Superintendent and Sunday school teacher.
Leah was a 4H Leader for more than 35 years. She was an avid reader and accomplished seamstress. Leah was also quite the history and genealogy buff, passing down the knowledge to current generations of her family. She and her husband also enjoyed playing in a band, Tumbleweed Troubadours, in their early years.
She is survived by four children, Richard Bingaman, of Winfield, Pamela Reichard, of Mifflintown, Mende Croll, of Lewisburg, and Dean Bingaman, of New Berlin; one brother, Clarence Bailey Jr. and his wife, Judy, of GA; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one grandson, Wesley Croll; one son-in-law, Dennis Reichard; two sisters, Marie Corbin and Cecilia Suloff; and one brother, Landon Bailey.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Shreiner’s Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
The family suggests that contributions in Leah’s memory be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com
