MILTON — Ruth Ann (Hemrick) Fraboni, 78, of Milton, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born on June 18, 1944 in Lewisburg, and was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Corene Jane (Ranck) Hemrick.
On March 14, 1970, Ruth married Kenneth P. Fraboni, who survives of Milton, they celebrated their 53rd anniversary together this year.
She was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1962. She was a former member of Crossroads Church Of The Nazarene, Milton, and a member of the Watsontown American Legion Post #323.
Ruth was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them whenever she could.
In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by two sons and one son-in-law and daughter-in-law; Philip and Paul Boehmer of Lewisburg and Anthony “Tony” and Jennifer Fraboni of Milton, one daughter; Anna Russell of Turbotville, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one brother and sister-in-law; Robert and Jackie Hemrick of Allenwood.
A memorial service for Ruth will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, 2155 White Deer Pike, New Columbia, PA 17856. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton.
For Online Condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com
