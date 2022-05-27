Mary L. Benshoff

MILTON — Mary Lou Benshoff, 87, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home.
Born in Medina, OH, on June 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Evelyn (Huffman) Dye. She was married to Richard L. “Benny” Benshoff Sr. Together they celebrated 46 years of marriage until his death in 2003.
Mary Lou was a graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Milton Manufacturing Co., Sears and Roebuck, and Broadway Hardware.
She was a member of Milton Lutheran Church, where she was on the Alter Guild, and enjoyed playing in many card clubs.
Mary Lou is survived by three sons, Richard L. Benshoff Jr. and his fiancé Pam Herman of Milton, Kimber L. Benshoff and his wife Lori of Lewisburg, and Bryan T. Benshoff and his wife Susan of Georgia; a daughter, Julie A. Benshoff of Lewisburg; seven grandchildren, Adam Benshoff, Justin Benshoff, Amanda Benshoff, Seth Benshoff, Reece Benshoff, Austin Benshoff and Izabella Benshoff; four great-grandchildren Patience, Chance, Johanna, and Michela; a brother, Ned Dye of Tennessee; and two sisters, Jo Alice Wise of Florida and Joy Lynn Zimmerman of Lewisburg.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Lance Benshoff, and a sister, Ruth Ann Burns.
Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning, St. Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. Gary Shaeffer officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary Lou’s name may be made to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Park Way, Suite 100, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
