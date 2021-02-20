LEWISBURG - Jean Schell Derr, 85, of Lewisburg, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 28, 1935, in Laurelton, a daughter of the late William and Dorothy Schell. Jean was raised in Laurelton by her aunt and uncle, the late Amelia and William Schnure. On Aug. 24, 1957, she married Ronald E. Derr. He preceded her in death Sep. 4, 2002. Together they celebrated 45 years of marriage. On Oct. 15, 2005, she married Maynard Roush, who survives. Together they celebrated 15 years of marriage.
Jean was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School. She enjoyed raising and caring for her family. Jean worked as the Union County auditor and treasurer for many years, retiring in the early 2000's.
She was a member of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg. Jean was also a member of the Lewisburg Chapter No. 394 Order of the Eastern Star and the Women’s Republican Party.
Jean enjoyed shopping, going to casinos and spending time at the beach house in Fenwick Island, Del.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald and Deb Derr, of Williamsport and Jeffrey and Michelle Derr, of Lewisburg; a daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Clay Sowers, of Blue Bell; five grandchildren, Kayla, Bryan, Dustin, Zachary and Kirsten; two great-grandchildren, Corbin and Evelyn; and Maynard’s family including three children and their spouses, David Roush, Sharon Smith and Lisa Deick; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her first husband, parents and aunt and uncle who raised her, Jean was predeceased by a daughter, Rhonda Derr; a brother, Bob Schell; and a cousin, Nancy Wagner.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Evangelical ER, ICU and Hospice.
The family requests memorial contributions in Jean’s name may be made to Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory or mailed to 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
